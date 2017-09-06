Woman met with silence after therapy vest order goes unfulfilled

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) – A New Bedford woman raised more than $900 to purchase special therapy vests for children with autism, but the order was never completed and phone calls and emails to the company went unanswered.

With hundreds of dollars from a fundraiser in limbo, Melody Borden reached out to Call 12 for Action.

Borden and her husband George organized a motorcycle blessing in May and raised enough money to buy eight Snug Vests, a product that’s advertised as an inflatable compression vest for people with autism.

“I thought if I could help my great-niece out and a few other children, it would be a great thing, you know?” Borden said.

On July 7, Borden placed the order, and $920 was debited from her bank account. The vests were never delivered.

“After 20 calls and emails getting undelivered, I said, ‘something is not right,'” Borden told Call 12 for Action. “I would love to get my money back. I would love to get the vests!”

At first, Call 12 for Action encountered the same unanswered phone calls and emails, but finally tracked down Sean Melrose. Melrose is the board chair for Wearable Therapeutics, the Vancouver-based company that makes the Snug Vest.

Melrose told Call 12 for Action that Wearable Therapeutics is restructuring and paused operations, so Borden’s order shouldn’t have gone through.

He offered to honor Borden’s order by late October or give her a full refund.

Borden says she happy to wait for the vests.

“God bless you for your help,” she said.