Fall River mayor responds to rumors of FBI investigation

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia on Thursday said he can’t confirm if the FBI is investigating him or his private company.

Correia sat down with Eyewitness News for an interview following several media reports about a possible investigation. The young mayor said he hasn’t been contacted by any federal authorities but that it is “very possible” they’re investigating allegations against him, which he claims are not true.

When Correia was just 19 years old, he with the help of some investors started an app called SnoOwl.

“There may be some issues that we had in terms of accounting, some tax issues that were corrected long before any of this craziness was started,” he said. “And that’s what people are trying to hop on.”

Rumors began swirling in April after the president of Fall River’s Office of Economic Development said the FBI was investigating Correia’s role in SnoOwl.

“I do not deny people who are my opponents have called agencies to attempt to discredit me,” Correia added.

The mayor said he doesn’t know if there’s an active investigation.

“It’s very possible,” he said. “It’s totally legitimate that if an allegation is brought to an agency’s attention that they investigate, that they do their due diligence, that they collect information. But to then take that other step and say I’ve done something wrong? That’s not right.”

Correia claims he’s done nothing wrong, adding that neither he nor anyone else in the city has been contacted by the FBI.

Eyewitness News reached out to the Boston division of the FBI. In keeping with policy, they said they could not confirm nor deny any investigation.