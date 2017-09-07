Flights fleeing Irma land in Warwick, Boston

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Flights out of Florida are running behind, but they are getting here. On board, people are happy to visit New England – or get back to New England.

The massive flight from the tropics continued Thursday, literally by way of flight. Planes were filled to capacity, shuttling people to safety and touching down in Warwick and Boston.

Patricia Ziemba of Southbridge, Mass. landed at T.F. Green Airport from Orlando Thursday morning.

“It feels good to be home,” she said. “And then I feel guilty, because they’re still there.”

The “they” Ziemba referred to are her daughter, son-in-law and grandkids. She flew down for her granddaughter’s birthday but her family was pushing her to board a plane and leave.

“‘Go home. We’ll be fine,'” her family told her before she left. “But I’m worried.”

Ziemba said the airport was very busy upon her arrival.

“A lot of people were trying to get out, get home,” she said. “No empty seats, full flight.”

Ziemba said her family has electric shutters that come down over their windows, they’re stocked up on water, and are lucky enough to have a boat, too.

“They’re right in Coral Springs, so they’re near Fort Lauderdale,” she added. “Their brother-in-law is on the Intracoastal, so he’s going to my daughter’s house. And he never has before. But that’s how scared they are.”

But is anyone following through with a Florida pleasure trip, despite the warnings?

David Tavares and his family are. They’re going to Disney and Universal, admittedly apprehensive, but not enough to cancel.

“We’ve had this planned for a long time, and we just didn’t want to change our minds now,” Tavares said. “We’ll just monitor the news. If we have to evacuate, that’s what we’ll do.”

The latest arrival from Florida at T.F. Green was on time from Orlando. The last flight of the night is getting in at 11:25 p.m. from Fort Lauderdale.