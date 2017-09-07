In the Kitchen: Stuffed Squid

Chef Peter DeSimone from Arturo Joes joins us today in the Rhode Show kitchen making Stuffed Squid as part of the 3rd Annual Calamari Festival.
Ingredients:
- Medium size squid tubes 8 to10 pieces
- Crab Meat 8oz
- Yellow onion 1/2 cup
- Butter 2 sticks
- fresh garlic 1 teaspoon
- Red peppers flakes 1 teaspoon
- Parsley 1 Tablespoon
- old bay spice 1 teaspoon
- Lemon Juice 1/4 cup
- Ritz crackers 1 box 13oz (crush)
- Mayonnaise 1/4 cup
- 1 cup white wine reduce by half
Directions:
- Sautee all together until onions are translucent
- Add Ritz and Mayonnaise to cooled stuffing mix well
- Stuff tubes with cold stuffing then bake for 25 minutes at 350 (pre-heat oven) with your favorite Tomato sauce.
- Add Mozzarella cheese 5 minutes before removing for oven.
- Serve over or with pasta, risotto or mixed field greens.
=============
