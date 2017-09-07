In the Kitchen: Stuffed Squid

Chef Peter DeSimone from Arturo Joes joins us today in the Rhode Show kitchen making Stuffed Squid as part of the 3rd Annual Calamari Festival.

Ingredients:

Medium size squid tubes 8 to10 pieces

Crab Meat 8oz

Yellow onion 1/2 cup

Butter 2 sticks

fresh garlic 1 teaspoon

Red peppers flakes 1 teaspoon

Parsley 1 Tablespoon

old bay spice 1 teaspoon

Lemon Juice 1/4 cup

Ritz crackers 1 box 13oz (crush)

Mayonnaise 1/4 cup

1 cup white wine reduce by half

Directions:

Sautee all together until onions are translucent Add Ritz and Mayonnaise to cooled stuffing mix well Stuff tubes with cold stuffing then bake for 25 minutes at 350 (pre-heat oven) with your favorite Tomato sauce. Add Mozzarella cheese 5 minutes before removing for oven. Serve over or with pasta, risotto or mixed field greens.

