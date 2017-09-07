In the Kitchen: Stuffed Squid

Chef Peter DeSimone from Arturo Joes joins us today in the Rhode Show kitchen making Stuffed Squid as part of the 3rd Annual Calamari Festival.

Ingredients:

  • Medium size squid tubes 8 to10 pieces
  • Crab Meat 8oz
  • Yellow onion 1/2 cup
  • Butter 2 sticks
  • fresh garlic 1 teaspoon
  • Red peppers flakes 1 teaspoon
  • Parsley 1 Tablespoon
  • old bay spice 1 teaspoon
  • Lemon Juice 1/4 cup
  • Ritz crackers 1 box 13oz (crush)
  • Mayonnaise 1/4 cup
  • 1 cup white wine reduce by half

Directions:

  1. Sautee all together until onions are translucent
  2. Add Ritz and Mayonnaise to cooled stuffing mix well
  3. Stuff tubes with cold stuffing then bake for 25 minutes at 350 (pre-heat oven) with your favorite Tomato sauce.
  4. Add Mozzarella cheese 5 minutes before removing for oven.
  5. Serve over or with pasta, risotto or mixed field greens.
