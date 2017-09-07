Patriots set to unveil 5th banner, begin title defense

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The New England Patriots on Thursday night will celebrate their awe-inspiring comeback victory in last year’s Super Bowl by unveiling a fifth banner at Gillette Stadium.

But once the party’s over, it’ll be time to get down to business.

The Patriots’ title defense starts with a matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, in the first game of the 2017-18 NFL season. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

After going 1-3 in the preseason, New England will try to remain perfect on opening nights following a championship, having previously gone 4-0 on “banner nights.”

The Chiefs were the #2 seed in the AFC in 2016 and bring a balanced team to Foxboro under the guidance of longtime head coach Andy Reid.

With Julian Edelman sidelined for the rest of the year, the Patriots offense will try to adjust to his absence. Tom Brady has new receivers integrating into the offense in Brandin Cooks and Philip Dorsett, both who possess tremendous speed.

In their last meeting, the Patriots knocked the Chiefs out of the playoffs with a 27-20 win in the 2015 AFC Divisional round.

The last time the Patriots opened a season at home against the Chiefs, Brady suffered a season-ending knee injury, but in a news conference this week the reigning Super Bowl MVP said that didn’t even cross his mind as he got ready for Thursday night’s game.

The Patriots are 9-point favorites in the game and are the betting favorite to win the Super Bowl again.

Eyewitness News will have live team coverage from Gillette Stadium throughout the day leading up to the game.

All season long, remember to start every football Sunday with New England Nation. Featuring in-depth coverage and analysis of each game, be sure to join us at 11:30 a.m. on Fox Providence.