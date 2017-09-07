Patriots unveil new license plate

Related Coverage Patriots set to unveil 5th banner, begin title defense

BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) – Starting Thursday, New England fans can show their Patriots pride on their cars.

The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles has released a newly redesigned plate featuring a “five times champion” graphic.

This plate replaces the old Patriots Foundation plate released after the team’s third Super Bowl win.

The registration fee for the plate is $60, with a $40 renewal fee every two years.

The Patriots Foundation – which supports charitable and philanthropic programs in New England – receives $28 from the initial fee and all of the renewal fee.