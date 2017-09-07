Pawtucket City Council postpones PawSox resolution

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – The Pawtucket City Council decided to postpone a vote on the Pawtucket Red Sox resolution last night, according to Councilor Albert Vitali.

Vitali proposed the resolution in support of passing legislation that authorizes the state to enter into a financing lease and payment agreements with the PawSox on a new stadium. The new ballfield, if built, would be located at the current site of the Apex Department Store.

He said the resolution is postponed until after six public hearings scheduled by state lawmakers are completed and the resolution may change depending on what comes out of those hearings.

The earliest the city council would reconsider the resolution would be at its Oct. 25 meeting.