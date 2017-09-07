Pawtucket police looking for bank robbery suspect

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – The Pawtucket Police Department is looking to identify a man they say robbed a bank on Tuesday.

According to police, the suspect held up the Citizens Bank branch located within the Stop & Shop on Cottage Street. The suspect passed a note demanding money and claimed he had a gun, however no weapon was shown, police said.

Police described the suspect as a light-skinned Hispanic male who was wearing a striped sweater and a gray baseball cap with a logo on the front.

Investigators believe the man may have also robbed a TD Bank in the city on Aug. 23.

Anyone with information on the suspect should contact Detectives Jessica Goostray (401) 727-9100 ext. 737 or Trevor Lefebvre ext. 700 of the Pawtucket Police Department’s Major Crime Unit.