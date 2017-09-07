Pic of the Day: September 7, 2017

The Pic of the Day for September 7, 2017 was submitted by Ang Cai of Wakefield. It shows the full moon rising behind Point Judith Lighthouse.
Ang has been entered to win a $100 gift certificate to Hunt’s Photo & Video.
Tune in Friday to Eyewitness News this Morning at 7 a.m. on FOX Providence to see which Pic of the Day wins the weekly prize.
Have a photo you’d like to enter? Click here or send it via e-mail to picoftheday@wpri.com.
Pic of the Day Photos: Summer 2017
Pic of the Day Photos: Summer 2017 x
Latest Galleries
-
Helpful Back to School Products
-
Whales wash up dead in Rhode Island shores
-
Whales wash up dead in Rhode Island shores
-
Two whales wash up dead on Rhode Island shores
-
Two whales wash up dead on Rhode Island shores
-
Rhode Show Back to School Tech
-
Rhode Show Back to School Tech
-
Photos: Dogs Displaced by Harvey
-
Photos: Liquid Glitter iPhone Case Recall
-
Providence Mural Graffiti Gone