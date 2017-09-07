Police: Bank robbery suspect may have fake tattoo

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are looking for a man suspected of robbing a Taunton bank earlier this week, though one of his distinguishing features may be phony.

On Tuesday, police said a man in his late 20’s or early 30’s held up the Mechanics Cooperative Bank on County Street. He ran south on County Street after leaving the bank. Police said they searched the area, but were unable to track him down.

Police described the suspect as standing 5-foot-10 with a slim build and brown hair. He was clean-shaven and had a bottom front tooth missing. Surveillance photos indicated he also had a tattoo on his neck, though police said Thursday they believe the tattoo was fake.

Anyone with information should call the Taunton Police Detective Division at (508) 821-1475.