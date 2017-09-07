Police: ‘upskirting’ suspect targeted victims while on the job

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Dartmouth police have charged a Westport man in connection with an “upskirting” case.

Police said William Raus, 54, is charged with upskirting, which they described as photographing, video taping or electronically surveilling partially nude or nude person or the sexual or other intimate parts of a person around the person’s clothing.

Police said the charges stem from multiple incidents that took place Citizens Bank in Dartmouth, where Raus was employed at the time of the alleged incidents.

Eyewitness News is working to gather more information about this case and will continue to update this story throughout the day on WPRI.com and tonight on Eyewitness New starting at 5.