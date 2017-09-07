Potter League for Animals helps care for cats and dogs from Texas

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – The Potter League for Animals is set to receive about 40 cats and dogs from flood-ravaged Beaumont, Texas.

The animals will be flying into T.F. Green airport sometime Thursday afternoon.

All of the cats and dogs were shelter animals in Texas.

They are being transported here to make room in the shelters for pets displaced during Hurricane Harvey, in hopes of reuniting those animals with their families.

“We are always here to help animals in need and are happy that we can play a part in giving some relief to our friends in Texas,” said Brad Shear, the Potter League’s executive director. “The Potter League has been a part of a national network of animal shelters for decades and we all help each other when the need arises.”