RI high court denies Dan Doyle’s motion for release

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The founder of a local nonprofit convicted of embezzling more than $1 million from the organization will remain behind bars while he awaits the outcome of his appeal.

The Rhode Island Supreme Court on Thursday denied Dan Doyle’s motion for release on bail.

Doyle, 68, was found guilty in December of all 18 counts he faced, including embezzlement, forgery, and obtaining money under false pretenses. He was sentenced last month to serve seven years in prison.

Investigators said Doyle embezzled approximately $1.1 million from the Institute for International Sport, which he founded in 1986, then used the money for personal expenses as small as runs to Starbucks and as large as cosmetic eye surgery, real estate in North Carolina and the private college tuitions of his three daughters.

Doyle’s defense attorney Kevin Bristow said his client maintains his innocence and believes he always acted in the best interest of the Institute and didn’t do anything criminal.