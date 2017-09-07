RI natives brace for Irma’s wrath in Florida

Related Coverage Nations rush to help islands devastated by Hurricane Irma

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hurricane Irma continues to tear a path through the Caribbean islands, and her next stop along the way will likely be Florida.

Among those bracing for the storm are countless New England natives, including Kari Lyke who grew up in Portsmouth.

“I went to the grocery store on Tuesday to go get some water thinking I’ve got a whole week,” said Lyke, “and there was no water left. I’m like, ‘this is crazy.'”

Despite living in Central Florida, the storm has left people throughout the Sunshine State preparing earlier than Kari’s ever seen before in the 16 years she has lived there.

“Last year, it was during Hurricane Matthew it was a few days before the storm. And this time it’s like a whole week before the storm,” said Lyke.

Since she lives in the central part of the state away from the coast, she says her family has no plans of boarding up their home or evacuating. But they are still very concerned about flooding, wind damage, and losing electricity.

Her family has already stocked up on nonperishable food and water, but also something many people forget about which is keeping occupied with board games.

“I’m definitely concerned about losing electricity because that can be a little stressful with three kids running around,” she said.

The only thing left they can do is hope for the best.

“You have to be prepared for it just in case it does hit, but I’m hoping it’s the same thing as Hurricane Matthew,” she said, “where it just veers off in the middle of the night and we miss it.”

Tracking Irma View as list View as gallery Open Gallery This Sept. 6, 2017 photo provided by the Dutch Defense Ministry shows storm damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, in St. Maarten. Irma cut a path of devastation across the northern Caribbean, leaving thousands homeless after destroying buildings and uprooting trees. Significant damage was reported on the island that is split between French and Dutch control. (Gerben Van Es/Dutch Defense Ministry via AP) Employees from an electrical company work to remove a tree felled by Hurricane Irma, in Sanchez, Dominican Republic, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. Irma cut a path of devastation across the northern Caribbean, leaving thousands homeless after destroying buildings and uprooting trees. Irma flooded parts of the Dominican Republic when it roared by, just off the northern coast of the island it shares with Haiti. (AP Photo/Tatiana Fernandez) Rescue staff from the Municipal Emergency Management Agency investigate an empty flooded car during the passage of Hurricane Irma through the northeastern part of the island in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. Hurricane Irma lashed Puerto Rico with heavy rain and powerful winds, leaving nearly 900,000 people without power as authorities struggled to get aid to small Caribbean islands already devastated by the historic storm. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti) In this geocolor GOES-16 satellite image taken Thursday, Sep. 7, 2017, at 11;15 a.m. EDT, shows the eye Hurricane Irma just north of the island of Hispaniola. The fearsome Category 5 storm cut a path of devastation across the northern Caribbean, leaving at least 10 dead and thousands homeless after destroying buildings and uprooting trees on a track Thursday that could lead to a catastrophic strike on Florida. (NOAA-NASA via AP) A man photographs the ocean before the arrival of Hurricane Irma, in luquillo, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. Irma roared into the Caribbean with record force early Wednesday, its 185-mph winds shaking homes and flooding buildings on a chain of small islands along a path toward Puerto Rico, Cuba and Hispaniola and a possible direct hit on densely populated South Florida. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti) Max Garcia, of Miami, waits in a line since dawn to purchase plywood sheets at The Home Depot store in North Miami, Fla., Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. Florida residents are preparing for the possible landfall of Hurricane Irma, the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane in recorded history. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) Erik Budman drills a nail into the plywood as he prepares for Hurricane Irma, at a local business, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, in Key Largo, Fla. Hurricane Irma grew into a Category 5 storm, the most powerful seen in the Atlantic in over a decade, and roared toward islands in the northeast Caribbean Tuesday on a path that could eventually take it to the United States. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz) Kelby Schweickerrt, of Destin, Fla., grabs some gallon jugs of drinking water from the shelves at the Target store in Destin, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. (Michael Snyder/Northwest Florida Daily News via AP) Cyber School Supply employee Christopher Rodriguez installs wood panels on windows in preparation for Hurricane Irma, in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. Irma grew into a dangerous Category 5 storm, the most powerful seen in the Atlantic in over a decade, and roared toward islands in the northeast Caribbean Tuesday. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti) Residents stand in line to purchase propane gas as they prepare for Hurricane Irma, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, in Hialeah, Fla. Hurricane Irma grew into a dangerous Category 5 storm, the most powerful seen in the Atlantic in over a decade, and roared toward islands in the northeast Caribbean Tuesday on a path that could eventually take it to the United States. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz) Residents purchase water at BJ Wholesale in preparation for Hurricane Irma Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, in Miami. Hurricane Irma grew into a dangerous Category 5 storm, the most powerful seen in the Atlantic in over a decade, and roared toward islands in the northeast Caribbean Tuesday on a path that could eventually take it to the United States. (Roberto Koltun/Miami Herald via AP) In this geocolor image captured by GOES-16 and released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Hurricane Irma, a potentially catastrophic category 5 hurricane, moves westward, Tuesday morning, Sept. 5, 2017, in the Atlantic Ocean toward the Leeward Islands. This image was captured as daylight moves into the area, right, with nighttime features on the left side of the image. Hurricane Irma grew into a dangerous Category 5 storm, the most powerful seen in the Atlantic in over a decade, and roared toward islands in the northeast Caribbean Tuesday on a path that could eventually take it to the United States. (NOAA via AP) Residents load sheets of strand board on a truck as they prepare for Hurricane Irma, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, in Hialeah, Fla. Hurricane Irma grew into a dangerous Category 5 storm, the most powerful seen in the Atlantic in over a decade, and roared toward islands in the northeast Caribbean Tuesday on a path that could eventually take it to the United States. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)