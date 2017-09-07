RI natives brace for Irma’s wrath in Florida

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hurricane Irma continues to tear a path through the Caribbean islands, and her next stop along the way will likely be Florida.
Among those bracing for the storm are countless New England natives, including Kari Lyke who grew up in Portsmouth.
“I went to the grocery store on Tuesday to go get some water thinking I’ve got a whole week,” said Lyke, “and there was no water left. I’m like, ‘this is crazy.'”
Despite living in Central Florida, the storm has left people throughout the Sunshine State preparing earlier than Kari’s ever seen before in the 16 years she has lived there.
“Last year, it was during Hurricane Matthew it was a few days before the storm. And this time it’s like a whole week before the storm,” said Lyke.
Since she lives in the central part of the state away from the coast, she says her family has no plans of boarding up their home or evacuating. But they are still very concerned about flooding, wind damage, and losing electricity.
Her family has already stocked up on nonperishable food and water, but also something many people forget about which is keeping occupied with board games.
“I’m definitely concerned about losing electricity because that can be a little stressful with three kids running around,” she said.
The only thing left they can do is hope for the best.
“You have to be prepared for it just in case it does hit, but I’m hoping it’s the same thing as Hurricane Matthew,” she said, “where it just veers off in the middle of the night and we miss it.”
Tracking Irma
Tracking Irma x
