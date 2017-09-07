The Rapturous Raptors Are Back at Audubon

The raptors are swooping in to the Audubon Environmental Education Center on September 9 & 10! Eagles, owls, hawks, and falcons – formidable and magnificent predators of the sky – are headed to Bristol, Rhode Island. Razor-sharp talons, extraordinary strength, hooked beaks and highly developed eyesight and hearing make raptors the rulers of the avian world. Audubon presents Raptor Weekend 2017 – an family-friendly event with plenty of raptor presentations, games, crafts, food and activities for the whole family!

Anne DiMonti joins us with more information about the event!