URI student hit by SUV while skateboarding

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A University of Rhode Island student was seriously injured Thursday after he was hit by an SUV while riding his skateboard at the school’s Kingston campus.

The incident happened on West Alumni Avenue just west of Butterfield Road at about 5:30 p.m., according to URI spokesperson David Lavallee.

Lavallee said the 18-year-old male from Foxboro was struck by a vehicle being driven by a 19-year-old male from Montvale, New Jersey. Both men are URI students.

Emergency responders rushed the skateboarder to a medical helicopter, which transported him to Rhode Island Hospital.

At last check, Lifespan could not confirm the victim’s status, but Lavallee said the 18-year-old’s injuries were considered serious.

URI police have not filed any charges against the driver of the SUV, but the university said the investigation remains active.