Coventry man arraigned after indictment on fatal pedestrian crash

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – A Coventry man accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian back in February has been arraigned in Superior Court after his indictment.

William Fallon, 35, was indicted two weeks ago on one count of driving to endanger, death resulting, and leaving the scene of an accident, death resulting. The charges stem from the February 13 crash on Arnold Road in Coventry, in which Fallon allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian while he was driving a pickup truck with a snow plow attached.

Fallon fled the scene and the victim, 19-year-old Matthew O’Gara, died of his injuries at the hospital.

Coventry police released surveillance video that was taken in the area, which helped lead to Fallon’s arrest several days later. He had previously been arraigned in District Court and was out on bail when he was indicted by a grand jury.

Fallon pleaded not guilty to the two charges. The judge set his bail at $20,000 with surety and with the condition that Fallon not be allowed to drive.