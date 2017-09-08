‘Dancing Cop’ disinvited from South Kingstown parade

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2012 photo, former Providence Police Department office Tony Lepore directs traffic at an intersection on Dorrance Street in Providence, R.I. Lepore said he was told by police officials Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2015, not to return to the city streets to direct traffic during the 2015 Christmas season, after organizing a protest over the appearance of a blacklivesmatter hashtag on a police officers coffee cup at a Rhode Island Dunkin Donuts. Lepore, a retired Providence police officer, became known nationally for injecting dance moves into his police work in 1984 while directing Providence traffic. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — The retired police officer known as the “Dancing Cop” has been disinvited from a parade in South Kingstown following a petition started because of his past activism against the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Providence Journal reports Tony Lepore’s planned appearance was canceled in the Sept. 24 South Kingstown Fire Fighters Relief Association parade.
The group’s president says organizers withdrew his invitation last month to avoid potential disruptions.

Lepore says he didn’t want the parade to be marred by protests.

The former Providence officer became known for his dance moves while directing traffic. He continued to perform at intersections during the holidays after his retirement in 1989. That ended in 2015, after he organized a small protest outside a coffee shop where a worker wrote “#blacklivesmatter” on another officer’s cup.