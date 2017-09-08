‘Dancing Cop’ disinvited from South Kingstown parade

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — The retired police officer known as the “Dancing Cop” has been disinvited from a parade in South Kingstown following a petition started because of his past activism against the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Providence Journal reports Tony Lepore’s planned appearance was canceled in the Sept. 24 South Kingstown Fire Fighters Relief Association parade.

The group’s president says organizers withdrew his invitation last month to avoid potential disruptions.

Lepore says he didn’t want the parade to be marred by protests.

The former Providence officer became known for his dance moves while directing traffic. He continued to perform at intersections during the holidays after his retirement in 1989. That ended in 2015, after he organized a small protest outside a coffee shop where a worker wrote “#blacklivesmatter” on another officer’s cup.