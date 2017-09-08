Dorian J. Murray Foundation partners with St. Baldrick’s to fund childhood cancer research

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) – The St. Baldrick’s Foundation announced it will be partnering with the Dorian J. Murray Foundation to fund childhood cancer research.

This year, all funds raised by the Dorian J. Murray Foundation went to support a $97,000 St. Baldrick’s Fellow grant awarded to Avanthi Tayi Shah, M.D., at the University of California in San Francisco. Dr. Shah will use this grant to investigate developing a tool to measure circulating tumor DNA that could be used as a marker to measure tumor burden by a simple blood draw.

Melissa Murray, the mother of the late Dorian Murray after whom the Dorian J. Murray Foundation is named, said the foundation is proud to be partnering with the St. Baldricks Foundation.

“If a blood test could remove the need for scan sedation, hours on the MRI table, making a child be NPO, and reduce the level of radiation exposure to our children, I would be humbled to say we played a small role in making that a possibility,” Murray said.

The Dorian J. Murray Foundation was created to honor the memory of Dorian “Dstrong” Murray who passed away last year after a battle with pediatric cancer. During his four-year battle with the disease, Dorian inspired the nation with his bravery and courage, prompting the family slogan #Dstrong to go viral.

In recognition of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, the Hill & Harbor Cigar Lounge will host the second annual Hill & Harbor Cigar Lounge and Charity Gold Tournament to benefit the Dorian J. Murray Foundation. The event will be held on Friday, Sept. 15 at noon. Ticket prices begin at 4125 and include green fees, cart, box lunch, cigars and catered steak dinner at Meadow Brook.

Anyone interested in attending can visit the Hill and Harbor Cigar Lounge website for more details on the event.