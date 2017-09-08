Flights from Florida bring Irma evacuees into RI

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — As the devastating storm inches closer and closer to Florida, people continued to arrive here at T.F. Green Airport.

“It’s just kind of part of living in south Florida and that’s ok,” Emilie Tamboe of Boynton Beach said. “But when it gets too bad it’s time to go and this time, it was time to go.”

Among the crowd was college freshman Hannah Pariseault. She goes to school near Fort Lauderdale. She thought she was going to go to Orlando and ride out the storm, but her parents wanted her back in their arms.

“Yesterday my mom was like, ‘I want you home,'” Pariseault said. “So she booked me a flight today at 7 a.m. so here I am.”

Pariseault’s family had a tough time finding her a flight. It’s just one of the challenges people fleeing Florida are running into.

“Traffic was crazy and there was no gas at any of the gas stations,” Tamboe said.

But not everyone at T.F. Green Friday morning was going away from the storm. One local man flying down Friday said he wants to take care of a home he has down there.

“My wife thinks I’m crazy and my property manager said you’re going the wrong way,” Mike Kennedy said. “And I said ‘I gotta get out there.'”

Several more flights from Florida are scheduled to lane at T.F. Green later today. Some of those are on time and some are delayed.