In the Kitchen: Chicken Scarpariello

Executive Chef Justin Anderson from The Breachway Grille joins us in the kitchen to make Chicken Scarpariello.
Ingredients:
- Lightly flowered and seasoned boneless Chicken Breast
- Hot or Sweet Italian Sausage (out of casing)
- Hot Cherry Peppers
- Garlic
- Cup of White Wine
- Chicken Stock
- Olive Oil
- Rice or Pasta
Directions:
- In a hot saute pan add olive oil add chicken and sausage and about half of the white wine for moisture.
- When chicken and sausage are cooked through add garlic and cherry peppers. For extra zest, add a small amount of the cherry pepper juice from the jar, the rest of the white wine and about a small ladle of chicken stock.
- Cook for a few minutes in pan to let flavors marry and remove.
- Serve over rice or pasta.
