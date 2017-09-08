In the Kitchen: Chicken Scarpariello

Executive Chef Justin Anderson from The Breachway Grille joins us in the kitchen to make Chicken Scarpariello.

Ingredients:

Lightly flowered and seasoned boneless Chicken Breast

Hot or Sweet Italian Sausage (out of casing)

Hot Cherry Peppers

Garlic

Cup of White Wine

Chicken Stock

Olive Oil

Rice or Pasta

Directions:

In a hot saute pan add olive oil add chicken and sausage and about half of the white wine for moisture. When chicken and sausage are cooked through add garlic and cherry peppers. For extra zest, add a small amount of the cherry pepper juice from the jar, the rest of the white wine and about a small ladle of chicken stock. Cook for a few minutes in pan to let flavors marry and remove. Serve over rice or pasta.

