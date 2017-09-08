Newsmakers 9/8/2017: RIDOH Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott and RIEMA Director Peter Gaynor

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – This week on the first half of Newsmakers: R.I. Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott. With some of the state’s hospitals in flux, Alexander-Scott talks about their review process for when a hospital is up for sale. She also provides updated numbers in the opioid epidemic.

Then on the second half, R.I. Emergency Management Agency Director Peter Gaynor. September is “National Preparedness Month” and it’s been an active Atlantic hurricane season. Gaynor discusses how ready the Ocean State is for a major storm.