On the Rhode: Cranston Greek Festival

Greek culture is being celebrated at the 32nd Annual Cranston Greek Festival this weekend.

Brendan Kirby went to the Church of the Annunciation on Oaklawn Avenue on Friday to learn more about the big event.

From authentic Greek food to live music and much more, there is something for the whole family to enjoy at the Cranston Greek Festival.

For more information go to Facebook.com/CranstonGreekFestival.

=============

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.