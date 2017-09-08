Pic of the Week: September 4-7, 2017

Submitted by Ang Cai of Wakefield.

This week’s winning Pic of the Day was sent in by Ang Cai of Wakefield. It shows the full moon rising behind Point Judith Lighthouse.

Ang has won a $100 gift certificate to Hunt’s Photo & Video.

To claim your prize, visit the Hunt’s website or call them at (401) 751-5190.

