Portsmouth firefighters raise $5,200 for Dorian J. Murray Foundation

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — Firefighters across Rhode Island came together this month to raise money in honor of a Westerly boy whose story touched the hearts of people worldwide.

In honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, the Portsmouth Fire Department sold t-shirts to benefit the Dorian J. Murray Foundation.

The “Go Gold” shirts were worn by on-duty firefighters from about a dozen local departments.

On Friday, the department presented a check for $5,200 to Dorian’s mother, Melissa Murray.

Dorian passed away at just 8 years old in March 2016 following a years-long battle with a rare form of pediatric cancer.

In the months leading up to his death, Dorian inspired the world with his #DStrong message. His dying wish was to become famous and through the power of social media, his wish came true as his message of strength and hope spread around the world.

In the video below, Portsmouth Fire Capt. Dominic Lautieri and Melissa Murray discuss the donation and the need for pediatric cancer funding and awareness.