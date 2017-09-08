Preventing kids from making in-app purchases

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – When it comes to internet and app use, keeping kids fully supervised can be close to impossible.

With access to apps through phones, tablets, and other devices, it’s important for parents to avoid accidental in-app purchases by kids.

Paula Fleming of the Better Business Bureau says it’s an all-too-common phenomenon, and purchases can quickly add up.

“When it’s they’re off time, they’re kind of unwinding after school and you allow them 30 min to play online…all of a sudden you receive an email that you have $50 purchases,” Fleming said.

Kids, especially younger ones, don’t always realize that games with in-app currency are actually charging their parent’s account.

To prevent unwanted purchases on an account, make sure statements and accounts are frequently monitored.

“I would urge [parents] to make sure you get an email or a text whenever there is a purchase made so you can address it right away,” Fleming said. “Check your statements.”

The Federal Trade Commission has settled many cases involving unauthorized in-app purchases with Amazon, Apple, and Google.