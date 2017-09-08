Q&A: How RI is ready to react should Irma track north

Related Coverage RI officials urge disaster preparedness as hurricane season heats up

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency (RIEMA) Director Peter Gaynor on Friday said that if a storm like Hurricane Irma came barreling down on Southern New England, he would advise Gov. Gina Raimondo to call a mandatory evacuation of 21 Rhode Island communities.

In the above video, Eyewitness News analyst Lt. Gen. Reginald Centracchio – who was at a storm preparedness event today with Gaynor and U.S. Sen. Jack Reed – joins us in studio to discuss how the state can become storm ready.

Eyewitness News Analyst, Lt. Gen. Reginald Centracchio (ret.) served as Adjutant General of Rhode Island and Commanding General of the Rhode Island National Guard from 1995 until his retirement in 2005. During his tenure, he served as Director of the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency and as Rhode Island Homeland Security Advisor – becoming the first Adjutant General to hold all three positions simultaneously.