RI National Guard heading back to Caribbean in wake of Irma

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island National Guard will head back to the Caribbean, which was hit hard by Hurricane Irma this week.

Guard members will leave Quonset Air National Guard Station Friday afternoon on a recovery mission to the Virgin Islands, a National Guard spokesperson said Friday morning.

This image made from video shows damage from Hurricane Irma in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. Hurricane Irma weakened slightly Thursday with sustained winds of 175 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm boasted 185 mph winds for a more than 24-hour period, making it the strongest storm ever recorded in the Atlantic Ocean. The storm was expected to arrive in Cuba by Friday. It could hit the Florida mainland by late Saturday, according to hurricane center models. (AP Photo/Ian Brown)

Hurricane Irma left widespread devastation through the Leeward Islands, including the U.S. and British Virgin Islands.

More details about the mission are expected to be released Friday afternoon.

A Rhode Island National Guard C-130J delivered meals ready to eat [MREs] to the U.S. Virgin Islands on Monday, ahead of Irma’s arrival.

Tracking Irma

