RI National Guard heading back to Caribbean in wake of Irma

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island National Guard will head back to the Caribbean, which was hit hard by Hurricane Irma this week.
Guard members will leave Quonset Air National Guard Station Friday afternoon on a recovery mission to the Virgin Islands, a National Guard spokesperson said Friday morning.
Hurricane Irma left widespread devastation through the Leeward Islands, including the U.S. and British Virgin Islands.
More details about the mission are expected to be released Friday afternoon.
A Rhode Island National Guard C-130J delivered meals ready to eat [MREs] to the U.S. Virgin Islands on Monday, ahead of Irma’s arrival.
