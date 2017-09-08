URI student recovering after being struck by SUV on campus

Related Coverage URI student hit by SUV while skateboarding

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A University of Rhode Island student continues to recover at the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle at the school’s Kingston campus on Thursday.

According to URI spokesperson David Lavallee, Henry Karshis was riding his skateboard down West Alumni Avenue in the area of Butterfield Road when he was hit by an SUV driven by a 19-year-old male student from New Jersey.

“I wasn’t aware of what happened, but I just heard it was bad,” URI junior Nicole Kenneally said Friday.

Emergency responders rushed Karshis to a medical helicopter, which transported him to Rhode Island Hospital.

“The time he was hit was the time everyone was trying to leave,” Keneally added. “I’m willing to admit I speed all the time. I’m also one to walk out randomly in the middle of the road, so we all do it.”

The investigation is still ongoing and the driver has not been charged.