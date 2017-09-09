Car crashes into business in Johnston

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – One person was injured after a car drove into a T-Mobile store Saturday morning in Johnston.

It happened at about 9 a.m. at the T-Mobile at 1410 Atwood Avenue. A silver sedan crashed into the front of the store, causing what appeared to be significant damage.

Police at the scene would only say that the driver of the car, a woman, was hurt in the crash, but had no further comment.

A tow truck crew appeared to have some difficulty removing the car and had to take one of the front wheels off in order to free it.