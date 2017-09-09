Final flight from Florida lands in RI before Hurricane Irma

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – Several flights departing from Florida Saturday were canceled just a day before hurricane Irma is set to hit the sunshine state.

The final flight departing from Florida was scheduled to land at T.F. Green Airport at 9:15 p.m. Saturday, but that flight was one of many canceled in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

Travelers able to return to Rhode Island at T.F. Green Saturday were relieved, and hoped for the best for the travelers stuck at Orlando International Airport and other Florida airports.

Cranston Mayor Allan Fung was on vacation in Orlando last week, returning on Saturday.

“A lot of the highways were getting congested as people were just getting out of the southern part of Florida,” said Mayor Fung, describing the scene down south.

Jennifer Price lives in South Carolina, but she used to live in South Florida. Eyewitness News caught up with her as she arrived in Warwick Saturday morning. She says she’s relieved to be out of the storm’s path, but even in South Carolina, her husband’s been prepping for Irma, which has already caused widespread devastation in the Caribbean.

“He has a lot of water, a lot of nonperishable foods,” sais Price of her husband back home. “We got fuel for our generator in case we lost power.”

“I know what South Florida is going through,” added Price. “My heart and prayers are with those people down there and I hope that they’re staying safe.”

Roger Sorel, from Warwick, echoed those sentiments.

“This one here seems to be engulfing the entire state.,” said Sorel. “So our prayers and thoughts are out to everybody that lives down there.”