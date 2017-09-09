Foul play suspected in Pawtucket mill building fire

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – Pawtucket police and fire officials responded to an unoccupied mill building fire Saturday afternoon.

The fire happened shortly before 1 p.m. on Beecher Street.

Neighbors tell Eyewitness News the mill building is currently under construction and they called the fire department after seeing smoke coming from the building.

Pawtucket Police Sergeant Christopher Lombardi says no one was injured as a result of the fire.

Lombardi added the fire is under investigation by Pawtucket police detectives and BCI, and there is a possibility the fire was the result of foul play given that the building was not occupied at the time of the fire.

As of 5 p.m. Lombardi says officers were finishing up at the scene for the night.