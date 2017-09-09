Providence EMA hosts Touch-A-Truck event, raises emergency preparedness awareness

Related Coverage RI officials urge disaster preparedness as hurricane season heats up

Providence, RI (WPRI) The Providence Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) hosted a Touch-A-Truck event Saturday to educate families about emergency response and preparedness.

“It’s an outreach event for the community, especially smaller kids, to get to see some of the equipment,” said PEMA Director Kevin Kugel. “It gets them used to seeing the public safety officers and kind of building a relationship so as they get older they’re friends, they’re part of the community, and they feel comfortable around them.”

Along with checking out emergency response vehicles and speaking to first responders, families could create child identification kits, register for special needs services, and more.

Kugel said PEMA specifically chose to host the event this month because September is National Preparedness Month.

“That’s why we scheduled it during this month,” said Kugel. “This tied in perfectly with that theme of preparedness across the nation and it ties in with what’s going on across the country right now both in Texas and Louisiana and down in Florida. How it important it is, the community and individuals are prepared for what disasters can occur, and be ready for them.”

Kugel recommends creating readiness kits that include nonperishable food, water, changes of clothes, flashlights, batteries, a portable weather radio, and more.

“There are more people than we have resources to take care of, and that’s true at the local level, the state level, and the federal level,” Kugel said. “Some people have to be able to take care of themselves for about 72 hours before they can expect to see any kind of services, and it’s important they understand that and know what to do to prepare for the hazards.”

Kugel said more tips can be found on PEMA’s website, here.