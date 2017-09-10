Battling cancer, McCain says his prognosis is ‘pretty good’

John McCain
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., walks from his Senate office as Congress returns from the August recess to face work on immigration, the debt limit, funding the government, and help for victims of Hurricane Harvey, in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. Earlier, McCain declared President Donald Trump's decision to phase out an Obama administration program that has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants "the wrong approach" at a time when Republicans and Democrats need to work together. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. John McCain says battling brain cancer is a challenge but that his prognosis is “pretty good.”

Speaking in his first interview since his diagnosis, McCain acknowledged the situation has been tough on his family but says he is optimistic. He says he has “faced other challenges” and he’s “very confident about getting through this as well.”

The 81-year-old Arizona senator says he will have a MRI Monday and that his test results so far have been “excellent.”

McCain returned to Washington last week as the Senate returned from its summer break.

He says he will be focusing on a defense bill this week.

Asked on CNN’s “State of the Union” how he wants to be remembered, McCain said: He “served this country and I hope honorably.”