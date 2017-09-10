Coast Guard sends ship and aircraft south for Irma

(BOSTON) – The Coast Guard is sending a ship, a plane and a helicopter from New England down to Florida to help with Hurricane Irma.

The cutter Oak left Newport Sunday with 137,000 pounds of aids-to-navigation equipment aboard; the materials will be used after the storm has passed to repair or replace navigation aids damaged or lost to the storm.

The ship will make a stop in Portsmouth, Virginia, along the way to load more equipment and supplies.

Meanwhile, an HC-144 Ocean Sentry and an MH-60 Jayhawk left Air Station Cape Cod and flew to a base in North Carolina, where they will await orders for rescue operations.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency also announced a deployment of a dozen people to Florida to help with recovery.