Coast Guard sends ship and aircraft south for Irma

Coast Guard cutter Oak deploys for the south to assist with Hurricane Irma rescue efforts Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Newport, Rhode Island. The cutter loaded 137,000 lbs of gear to repair damaged and off-station buoys. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicole J. Groll)

(BOSTON) – The Coast Guard is sending a ship, a plane and a helicopter from New England down to Florida to help with Hurricane Irma.

The cutter Oak left Newport Sunday with 137,000 pounds of aids-to-navigation equipment aboard; the materials will be used after the storm has passed to repair or replace navigation aids damaged or lost to the storm.

The ship will make a stop in Portsmouth, Virginia, along the way to load more equipment and supplies.

Meanwhile, an HC-144 Ocean Sentry and an MH-60 Jayhawk left Air Station Cape Cod and flew to a base in North Carolina, where they will await orders for rescue operations.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency also announced a deployment of a dozen people to Florida to help with recovery.