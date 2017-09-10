Raimondo responds to critics over DCYF

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo has responded to criticism of her handling of the Department of Children, Youth and Families.

The Providence Journal reports the Democratic governor addressed the criticism for the first time during her weekly video address Friday, saying while her administration has made improvements they need to do better.

Her response comes after an affiliate with the Republican Governors Association paid for a Facebook ad last month asking viewers to call the governor to fix DCYF.

The ad references a Journal story that found four cases of youths at state-regulated group homes who were put in situations that left them injured, endangered or exploited.

Raimondo says her administration has hired more social workers and recruited foster families to decrease the amount of children in group homes.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.