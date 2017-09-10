Several people injured in melee outside Providence club

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Six people were hurt in a melee outside a Providence club just after closing time Sunday morning.

Lt. Luis San Lucas of the Providence Police Department told Eyewitness News that police were called to 16 Bridge Street at about 2:20 a.m. for a report of a disturbance. There they found a large crowd leaving clubs in the area, and discovered several people suffering from “lacerations,” San Lucas said.

All the victims are in their 20s; three were taken to Rhode Island Hospital by the Providence Fire Department, one drove himself there, and the fifth drove himself to the VA Medical Center. A sixth person was struck by a vehicle at the scene. San Lucas said that none of the injuries were life-threatening.

No arrests have been made yet, but detectives do have a description of at least one suspect.

A Board of Licenses meeting is being planned for Sunday afternoon at police headquarters.