2 charged in high-end counterfeit goods bust

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Two women have been charged in connection with high-end counterfeit merchandise seized from several Newport businesses.

Newport police said Patricia Vecchione, 66, was arraigned in Newport District Court Monday on 10 counts of counterfeiting. The second suspect, 71-year-old Sandra Gaines, turned herself in last Thursday, police said. She was charged with eight counts of counterfeiting.

According to police reports, both women are accused of making fake handbags, jewelry and accessories with high-end labels like Gucci, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Michael Kors, Burberry and Kate Spade.

Last month, Newport police said they seized more than $700,000 worth of counterfeit goods from seven stores in the city.

Vecchione and Gaines were both released on personal recognizance following their arraignments, police said. They are due back in court in November.