2017 International Coastal Cleanup

WHAT: The International Coastal Cleanup is the world’s largest volunteer effort for our ocean and waterways. People all over the world remove trash from the shores and document what they find. The data is compiled and published in an annual global report on marine debris by the Ocean Conservancy. Take a look at our highlights from the 2016 cleanup and the full Rhode Island report!

WHEN: Saturday, September 16, with alternate dates available through September and October. SIGN UP FOR A CLEANUP! More cleanups will be added as we get closer to the date.

WHERE: Beaches in Rhode Island and all over the world!

WHY: Ocean trash is a serious pollution problem that affects the health of people, wildlife and local economies. Policymakers use the ICC data to raise awareness about marine debris and reduce the problem at the source. On average, more than 2,000 volunteers participate annually in the Rhode Island ICC at more than 80 sites, typically removing about 20,000 pounds of trash and debris. Over 700,000 volunteers across the globe take a stand against ocean trash by joining the ICC.

CONTACT: For more information on participating in the event or leading a cleanup, contact Volunteer Manager July Lewis via e-mail jlewis@savebay.org. If your business is interested in sponsoring the event, please contact Events Manager Leanne Danielsen.

