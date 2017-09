DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — An Acushnet man was arrested Monday after police say he broke into a home in Dartmouth.

Ryan Boyer, 31, was arrested just after 11 a.m. Monday after police responded to a reported break-in on Connecticut Avenue.

Police said a responding officer found Boyer running and took him into custody based on his description and the supporting evidence.

Boyer is facing charges of breaking and entering into a building during the daytime and vandalism.