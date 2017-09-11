AG’s office dismisses case against private school teacher

Related Coverage Teacher, restaurant owner arrested on sex assault charges

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The office of Attorney General Peter Kilmartin on Monday said will not be prosecuting a private school teacher who was accused of sexually assaulting two female employees at a pizza shop he owns in Cranston.

The AG’s office said it decided to dismiss Lee Mogavero’s case after thoroughly reviewing the facts and circumstances and speaking to the alleged victims.

A grand jury decided not to indict Mogavero on assault charges, according to the AG’s office, and the decision to dismiss the case was made with the agreement of the alleged victims.

Mogavero, 48, was arrested in Nov. 2015 on two counts of second-degree sexual assault. Both alleged victims claimed Mogavero assaulted them inside the PieZoni’s on Sockanosset Cross Road.

Police said the two employees were current or former students at St. Mary Academy – Bay View in East Providence, where Mogavero was employed as a teacher at the time of his arrest.