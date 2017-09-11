Check out the 13th Annual Antique Fire Apparatus and Equipment Show on September 17th

Richard Quetta, President of the Rhode Island Antique Fire Apparatus Society, George Gempp, Show Manager, Jim Viara, Truck Owner, and Truck Drivers Ralph Viara and Steve Parent, joined us to show off three of the iconic trucks that will be on display at this year’s Antique Fire Apparatus and Equipment Show.

The show will take place on Sunday, September 17, 2017 at Burr’s Hill Park in Warren, Rhode Island 10am-3pm. Admission is free. The society is asking attendees to bring new, unwrapped toys for their holiday toy drive.