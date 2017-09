The Friedreich’s Ataxia Research Alliance hosts its annual Race for Matt and Grace on Saturday, September 23rd at Rhode Island College. Friedreich’s Ataxia is a debilitating, life shortening, degenerative, neuro-muscular disease. Symptoms usually start between 5 and 18 years of age. Loss of coordination, fatigue, vision impairment, serious heart condition. However, mental capabilities remain intact. Michael Crawley and Matthew Dilorio stopped by the set to discuss the importance of the walk.

