Gas prices up 4 cents per gallon in RI, unchanged in Massachusetts

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Gas prices remain on the rise in Rhode Island, as several oil refineries on the Gulf Coast continue to be affected by the destruction of Hurricane Harvey.

AAA Northeast says its weekly survey on Monday found the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $2.73, up four cents from last week.

That’s six cents above the national average of $2.67 per gallon.

Find the best price: WPRI.com Gas Tracker »

It’s also 55 cents higher than this time last year, when the average price was $2.18 per gallon. That’s an increase of 25 percent.

AAA’s Lloyd Albert says gas supplies dropped last week. He says he expects prices to start to decrease later in the month, as pipelines and refineries return to full operations.

Across the border in Massachusetts, the price of gas has not changed this week.

AAA Northeast found in its weekly survey of prices released Monday that self-serve, regular is averaging $2.70 per gallon, the same as last week.

That price is three cents above the national average of $2.67. The average price a year ago at this time in Massachusetts was $2.10.

AAA found regular selling for as low as $2.45 and as high as $2.84 per gallon.

AAA says there was a drop in regional gas supplies last week, reflecting a tighter supply due to those refineries remaining offline after Hurricane Harvey. Officials expect prices to go down later this month as pipelines and refineries resume their full operations.