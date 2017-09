EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — U.S. Congressman David Cicilline and other members of Congress called on the Federal Trade Commission to crack down on price gouging associated with Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

In the above video, Cicilline joins Eyewitness News live in studio to discuss the latest on the impacts from the storms, as well as his criticism of President Donald Trump’s decision to end DACA.