In the Kitchen: Sweet & Sour/Green Goddess

GoProvidence.com brings us Chef Lou from Fork in the Road Food Truck making Sweet & Sour/Green Goddess which is oven roasted cauliflower tossed with sweet and sour sauce, popped quinoa and chopped parsley.
Ingredients:
- 6 oz Roasted Cauliflower
- 3 oz sweet and sour
- 1tbsp popped quinoa
- 1/2 tsp parsley
Green Goddess
- 4 oz tofu
- 2 oz cucumber
- 4 slices apple
- 2 oz hummus
- 2 piece multi grain bread
Directions:
- Roast Cauliflower at 450 until brown with oil, salt pepper
- Toss with house made sweet and sour
- Toast quinoa in a hot pan until golden brown toasted garnish with fresh chopped parsley
- Marinate firm tofu with maple syrup coconut oil tamari
- Sear 2 slices of tofu until golden brown
- Toast 2 pieces of multigrain bread spread hummus evenly on both pieces
- Arrange cucumber apples slices with tofu on bread
