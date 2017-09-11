In the Kitchen: Sweet & Sour/Green Goddess

GoProvidence.com brings us Chef Lou from Fork in the Road Food Truck making Sweet & Sour/Green Goddess which is oven roasted cauliflower tossed with sweet and sour sauce, popped quinoa and chopped parsley.

Ingredients:

6 oz Roasted Cauliflower

3 oz sweet and sour

1tbsp popped quinoa

1/2 tsp parsley

Green Goddess

4 oz tofu

2 oz cucumber

4 slices apple

2 oz hummus

2 piece multi grain bread

Directions:

Roast Cauliflower at 450 until brown with oil, salt pepper Toss with house made sweet and sour Toast quinoa in a hot pan until golden brown toasted garnish with fresh chopped parsley Marinate firm tofu with maple syrup coconut oil tamari Sear 2 slices of tofu until golden brown Toast 2 pieces of multigrain bread spread hummus evenly on both pieces Arrange cucumber apples slices with tofu on bread

