Patio set chairs recalled due to fall hazard

MIDDLEBORO, MASS. (WPRI) – Nantucket Distributing Co. has recalled more than 45,000 folding chairs which were sold part of a six piece patio set.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the folding chair’s fabric can tear, which may lead to falls. The company has received six incident reports, including two injuries.

The recalled chairs were sold at Christmas Tree Shops nationwide from February 2015 to May 2017. Consumers should look for model number HYS0120 on the Bimini patio sets.

Consumers are advised to stop using the recalled folding chairs and return the set or chairs for a full refund.

Nantucket Distributing Co. can be reached online or at 888-287-3232 anytime.