Police cruiser struck while responding to another crash

NORTON, Mass. (WPRI) – A police cruiser was hit Sunday afternoon while responding to a crash on West Main Street in Norton.

The cruiser was parked on the side of the roadway around 12:30 p.m. Sunday with its flashers on, after responding to a vehicle that had crashed into a utility pole, according to police. The road had been temporarily closed due to heavy damage to the pole and police said the driver was transported to the hospital.

A short time later, the officer was still on scene when another vehicle slammed into the rear of the unoccupied cruiser.

Police said the driver, identified as Andrew Turner, 49, attempted to flee the scene but was soon caught by officers.

No injuries were reported.

Turner has been charged with operating under the influence (OUI), negligent operation of a motor vehicle and failure to use care and caution when stopping.