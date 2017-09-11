Police: Man arrested after pointing gun at another motorist

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island State Police say a man was arrested after he allegedly pointed a gun at another motorist during a road rage incident over the weekend.

Col. Ann Assumpico said Monday the victim told troopers the motorist later identified as Phet Senethip pointed a pistol at him on U.S. Route 6 Saturday night in Providence.

Police say troopers located Senethip’s vehicle early Sunday. They say a loaded handgun and small amount of marijuana were seized from the car.

Senethip was charged with felony assault with a dangerous weapon and license or permit required for carrying pistol. He also was cited for possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

He was arraigned before a justice of the peace and released. It couldn’t be determined Monday if he has an attorney.