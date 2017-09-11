Police: OUI suspect nearly crashed into on-duty cruiser

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) – A Rehoboth police cruiser was nearly hit head-on Saturday after another vehicle swerved across the road.

An officer was conducting a traffic stop on Pine Street, near the Seekonk line, when police say another vehicle crossed the dividing line and nearly struck the officer’s cruiser.

The driver was identified Monday as Jason D Klegraefe, 31, of Blackburn Street in Pawtucket.

Klegraefe was taken into custody and faces charges of operating under the influence of alcohol (OUI) – 3rd offense, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and a marked lane violation.

He’s scheduled to be arraigned in Taunton District Court on Monday.